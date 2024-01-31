Gold prices on Wednesday were headed for their first monthly dip in four as investors tempered their bets of swift and deep rate cuts in the U.S. in the light of a resilient economy, and also awaited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for monthly dip on rate caution; Fed in focus - January 31, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to Powell speech for a clear directional impetus - January 31, 2024
- Gold price moves away from two-week high on renewed USD buying ahead of FOMC - January 30, 2024