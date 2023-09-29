Gold prices extended declines on Friday and were on track for monthly and quarterly declines on expectations that the U.S. central bank may keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for monthly fall on Fed rate outlook - September 29, 2023
- Gold slides on hawkish Fed, inflation test looms - September 29, 2023
- Gold Price Today Keeps Sinking, Might Go Negative In 2023; These Factors May Weigh Further - September 29, 2023