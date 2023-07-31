Gold prices were bound for their biggest monthly gain in four on Monday as expectations grew that major global central banks may be nearing the end of current monetary policy tightening cycles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for monthly gain as end to rate-hike cycle looms - July 31, 2023
- The $52 trillion case to buy gold and SPDR Gold Trust ETF(GLD) - July 31, 2023
- Gold price forecast as central banks’ accumulation is the most rapid since 1960 - July 31, 2023