Gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to contain runaway …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for second weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes - June 24, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metals record dip, silver logs hike on MCX | Check rates here - June 24, 2022
- Gold prices rise, Silver prices decline - June 24, 2022