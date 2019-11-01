U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,514.90 per ounce. Spot gold is set to rise 0.5% this week after a 1% gain the previous week. Gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors evaluated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for second weekly rise on trade deal uncertainties - November 1, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold on track for second weekly gain on fresh trade woes - November 1, 2019
- Gold climbs back above $1,500 to settle at a 5-week high - November 1, 2019