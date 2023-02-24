Gold prices headed for another weekly fall on Friday, holding near last session’s two-month lows as prospects of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed bullion’s appeal amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for weekly fall as more U.S. rate hikes expected - February 24, 2023
- Indore Commodities Buzz of February 24: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses – All you need to know - February 24, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,510; silver at Rs 68,800 per kilo - February 24, 2023