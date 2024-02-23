Gold prices inched higher on Friday and were on track for their first weekly rise in three, as a broadly weaker U.S. dollar and growing tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion’s appeal. Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for weekly gain as weak dollar, Middle East woes lift appeal - February 23, 2024
- Gold price trades below two-week high amid Fed’s higher-for-longer narrative - February 23, 2024
- RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on New Gold (NGD) - February 23, 2024