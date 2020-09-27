Analysts at Citigroup upped their 2021 gold price forecast, citing “we lift the 2021E base case gold price forecast by ~$300/oz, versus our early July update, to a record $2,275/oz.” “Maintain our …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Set to hit another record high of $2275/oz in 2021 – Citibank - September 27, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto 100-DMA support ahead of the NFP week - September 27, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Sellers Back Off on Reports of Renewed Fiscal Stimulus Talks - September 27, 2020