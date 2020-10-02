This is a 5 month 8 hour bar chart of the gold exchange traded fund GLD. For over two years, gold has been going up, as money flows out of riskier markets. During June and and July, GLD soared. Then …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Set to Rally - October 2, 2020
- Turkey’s Trade Gap More Than Doubles in Size on Gold Imports - October 2, 2020
- Trump’s Covid-19 infection roils global stock, oil and commodity markets, sending investors to gold and other safe haven assets - October 2, 2020