Gold has had a solid start this year, with prices hitting the highest levels since mid-June. The recessionary fears, easing inflation, pull-back in the U.S. dollar, the Fed minutes and geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Set to Shine in 2023: Bet on These ETFs - January 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand - January 5, 2023
- Gold price retreats as new US employment data sends hawkish signal - January 5, 2023