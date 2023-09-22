Gold prices edged higher on Friday following weak economic data out of Europe and a week of key central banks deciding to stand pat on interest rates, although a stronger dollar kept bullion gains in check.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set to snap three-day losing streak despite dollar strength - September 22, 2023
- H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (FURY) - September 22, 2023
- Gold price holds steady despite firm US Dollar ahead of PMIs - September 22, 2023