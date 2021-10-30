The gems and jewellery industry witnessed a near washout during ‘Diwali’ and ‘Dhanteras’ 2020, following the Covid-19 related disruptions, including lockdowns and restrictions in movements across the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set to sparkle this ‘Diwali’; drop in price, pent-up demand to drive sales: Jewellers - October 30, 2021
- Gold Prices Are Rising Now, But Having Mixed Bag Of Expectations - October 30, 2021
- Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO): Price Now Near $9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis - October 30, 2021