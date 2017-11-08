Gold sets sights on a three-week high

Gold prices climbed Wednesday, with the highest finish in nearly three weeks in sight, as U.S. equities traded mostly lower after fresh records and the dollar index pulled back from multimonth highs. Palladium futures, meanwhile, made another attempt to …
