Gold prices hit 2-week highs and settled above the key $1,900 an ounce level Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s speech later in the week at the central bank’s annual policy event in Jackson Hole,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Capsule: Gold prices hit two-week high; Metals hovers over multi-week; Brent crude oil slips silver price, bullion neha anand watch video - August 24, 2023
- Risk Off Takes Hold: Long Bonds, Gold, Silver Ready to Outperform S&P 500? - August 24, 2023
- Gold settles above $1,900 first time in 2 weeks as dollar, yields cool - August 24, 2023