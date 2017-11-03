The article has been corrected. Gold closed at a nearly three-month low Friday, as the U.S. dollar index climbed to levels not seen since July on signs of a strong pickup in service-sector activity, pulling prices for the yellow metal down for the week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles at a nearly three-month low - November 3, 2017
- What Says The Gold Chart? - November 3, 2017
- Kitco Weekly Oulook: Gold Market Is Stuck And Needs A Catalyst - November 3, 2017