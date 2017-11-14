The exchange-traded SPDR Gold Trust GLD, +0.33% edged up by 0.5%. Prices have traded in a relatively narrow range after firmer moves last week. Gold’s 1% drop on Friday was the sharpest single-session tumble in roughly two weeks, but that move came a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles higher as U.S. dollar index falls to a nearly 3-week low - November 14, 2017
- Funny How Gold Is Never Manipulated To The Upside - November 14, 2017
- Gold edges up from one-week low after US dollar dips - November 14, 2017