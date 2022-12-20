Gold prices settled at their highest levels in a week on Tuesday after a surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan helped to weigh on the dollar, bolstering precious metals prices. Gold and silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles higher, silver books highest finish since April as dollar weakens after BOJ yield policy change - December 20, 2022
- Gold, silver prices rise in US, may push domestic bullion rates on Wed - December 20, 2022
- Shop Holiday Game Deals at All-Time Low Prices - December 20, 2022