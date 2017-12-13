Gold settles higher to halt 4-session skid, climbs further after Fed decision

Gold settled higher Wednesday, recouping part of the losses suffered over the last four sessions that sent prices to a nearly six-month low. Gold prices then climbed above the settlement level as the dollar continued to weaken in the wake of the U.S …
