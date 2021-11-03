Gold settles lower after good ADP jobs data, but finds support after expected Fed decision on tapering bond buying

Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday after a strong reading on October U.S. private-sector jobs. Prices then move up in electronic trading after the Federal Reserve announces plans to taper its …
