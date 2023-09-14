Gold prices finish with a loss on Wednesday, at a fresh three-week low, as the latest reading on U.S. inflation revealed the largest monthly climb in
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles lower as U.S. inflation reading shows biggest monthly climb in over a year - September 14, 2023
- Victoria Gold: Acquires Yukon Properties - September 14, 2023
- Investors Confident that the Price of Gold Will Shrug Off Rising Interest Rates - September 14, 2023