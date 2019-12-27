“It’s low bond yields, a seasonal aspect and people heading into the new year with record equity prices,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago, in an interview with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles near 3 month high, posts best week since August - December 27, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold little changed on sparse trade, trade uncertainties linger - December 27, 2019
- Asia Gold-Indian gold dealers switch to premium on holiday constrained supply - December 27, 2019