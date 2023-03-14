Gold prices ended lower on Tuesday, retreating from a five-week high as Treasury yields and the dollar jumped after three days of sharp declines, while traders digested the release of the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles slightly lower after U.S. CPI data shows inflation eased again in February - March 14, 2023
- Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix? - March 14, 2023
- Gold price to ‘lose momentum’ ahead of Fed meeting, hawkish stance remains a threat after inflation report, says TD Securities - March 14, 2023