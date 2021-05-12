Prithvi Commodities said that Gold and silver showed mixed trend in the international markets on Tuesday amid rebound in the dollar index from their nine week lows and uptick in the 10-year benchmark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold share price today 12-05-2021: Buy gold around Rs 47500
Prithvi Commodities said that Gold and silver showed mixed trend in the international markets on Tuesday amid rebound in the dollar index from their nine week lows and uptick in the 10-year benchmark …