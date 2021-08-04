Gold gave up early gains on Wednesday as comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official and record U.S. services industry activity data shifted concerns back to the Federal Reserve potentially …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold sheds gains after U.S. services data, comments from Fed’s Clarida - August 4, 2021
- Gold Prices Close Nearly Unchanged After Seeing Early Strength - August 4, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Whipsaw Following ADP and ISM - August 4, 2021