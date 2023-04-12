U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,027.50. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% in March after advancing 0.4% in February, compared with a forecast of 0.2% gain in a Reuters poll. But in the 12 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold shines as bets for US rate hike pause gather pace - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD should benefit from negative real yields in Q2 – Erste Group - April 12, 2023
- Gold climbs Rs 330; silver zooms Rs 840 - April 12, 2023