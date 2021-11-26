The gold price in Pakistan jumps by Rs1,200 per tola on Friday and settled at Rs125,200. Earlier during the week, the gold exhibited a mixed trend in the domestic market. . In the international market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Thought of More Cautious Central Banks - November 26, 2021
- Gold shines brighter in Pakistan as price goes up - November 26, 2021
- SGB 2021-22: Gold Bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,791/gm; subscription opens Monday - November 26, 2021