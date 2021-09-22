With the price of gold dipping lately, gold shops here have been getting more customers. On Monday, the price of gold was RM236 per gram – one of the lowest in the last one month – and those with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold shops enjoy brisk business as price dips - September 21, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,800, Fed eyed - September 21, 2021
- Gold marginally down; silver gains Rs 40 - September 21, 2021