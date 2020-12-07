Gold shows rally, eyes USD1850

Notably, in rallying from USD1760.00 an ounce to USD1839.00 an ounce today, gold is shrugging of the steepening of the US yield curve, especially the approach of the 10-year yield to one per cent.
