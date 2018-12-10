So, to understand what happens to the markets in 2019, we need to focus on the number one driver of the economy… The Oil Price. In my most recent video, GOLD, SILVER & MARKETS: What’s Next For …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 5-month peak as stocks slide - December 10, 2018
- Gold, Silver And The Markets: What’s Next For 2019 - December 10, 2018
- Gold prices rise Rs 145; silver falls Rs 350 - December 10, 2018