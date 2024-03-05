Gold prices hovered close to record highs in Asian trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,119 an ounce, as global economic uncertainties and prospects of early U.S. interest rate cuts heightened its appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Push to a Record High. Why More Big Moves Could Come Soon. - March 5, 2024
- TSX futures drift higher as gold prices climb - March 5, 2024
- Gold prices surge Rs 800 to hit record high of Rs 65,000 per 10 grams - March 5, 2024