Gold, Silver, and Copper prices displayed marginal movements as market sentiment shifted towards the expectation of prolonged higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Gold’s slight weekly gain is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Struggling at 50-Day MA, Fed Policy Weighs Heavily - February 23, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Further XAU/USD recovery likely to be delayed – Commerzbank - February 23, 2024
- Victoria Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid - February 23, 2024