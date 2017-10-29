Investing.com – Gold prices rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses as the Catalonian parliament’s declaration of independence from Spain bolstered safe haven demand for the precious metal. Gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.51% at $1,276.06 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold / Silver / Copper Prices – Weekly Outlook: October 30 – November 3 - October 29, 2017
- Have We Seen The Lows For Gold Here In The 4th Quarter? - October 29, 2017
- Analyst: Broader Market Is Constraining Gold Prices - October 29, 2017