Prices of gold and silver declined on Tuesday after global inflation concerns continued to affect precious metals market sentiment. Higher interest rates that could come as a consequence of a high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver down with inflation in spotlight - May 31, 2022
- Gold Fields wipes out YTD gain as Yamana deal premium seen as expensive - May 31, 2022
- Gold Fields signs deal to buy Canadian miner Yamana Gold worth US$6.7B - May 31, 2022