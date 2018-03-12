Gold, silver drop on sluggish demand, global cues

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Gold prices dropped for the third session at the domestic bullion market here today largely on its global weakness amid subdued demand from local jewellers. Silver also moved down owing to lack of buying support from industrial users.
