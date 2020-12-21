The surge in COIVD-19 cases across world and lockdown measures in UK, Europe and some parts of US may keep risk premium high in bullion prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Rupee and Equity Markets Today: Here is all you need to know about it - December 21, 2020
- Gold, Silver may continue to trade with bullish bias as Covid-19, lockdowns keep risk premium high - December 21, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, silver up nearly 3% - December 20, 2020