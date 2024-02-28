Gold stays above the $2030 level, supported by falling Treasury yields. The broad pullback in precious metals markets did not put any pressure on gold in today’s trading session. In case gold settles …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Prices Continue To Consolidate - February 28, 2024
- Visible Gold in Sirios’ First Drill Hole of 2024 at Eclipse, Cheechoo Property - February 28, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its consolidation around $2,030 - February 28, 2024