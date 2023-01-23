Platinum rebounds after the multi-day sell-off. Currently, platinum is trying to settle above the 20 EMA at $1055. If this attempt is successful, platinum will move towards the next resistance level,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Markets Pull Back After Testing New Highs - January 23, 2023
- Gold rates today edge higher to near all-time highs, silver jumps - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices retreat from their highest level since April - January 23, 2023