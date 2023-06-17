The Swastika Investmart expert went on to add that gold and silver prices have seen a recovery from lower levels despite the Fed’s hawkish remarks, while the short-term rally in the dollar index seems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price jumps as US dollar hits five-week low. Good opportunity to buy? - June 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: “Models Signal Average Of USD1,980/oz In 2023, Risks Skewed To Upside” - June 17, 2023
- Gold, silver prices: Is it good to invest in gold now? What should your investment strategy be? - June 17, 2023