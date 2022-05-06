Check latest rates in your city – In Delhi the gold rate is Rs 47,410, whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 48,520 for 22-carat gold. Rate of 24-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,930.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Price May 6: Check latest rates in your city - May 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD finds cushion around $1,866 as DXY struggles, US NFP in focus - May 6, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Strong US dollar, high treasury yields to cap yellow metal gains, resistance around Rs 51,210–51,550 - May 6, 2022