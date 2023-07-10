On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a August 4 delivery, were last seen trading lower by ₹147 or 0.25 per cent at ₹58,635, having swung between ₹58,595 and ₹58,739 during the session so far.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price on July 10: Precious metals edge lower on ahead of inflation data; check rate here - July 10, 2023
- Crude oil prices touch four-week highs; silver outperforms gold, silver support at Rs 68,800 level - July 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a narrow range above $1,920 level - July 10, 2023