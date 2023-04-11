Gold and silver prices were trading on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, after recording a dip on Monday. Gold futures, maturing on June 5, 2023, stood at Rs 60,170 per 10 grams, recording a hike of Rs 277 or 0.46 per cent.
