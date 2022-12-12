Both gold and silver are trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip as markets await US inflation data - December 12, 2022
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 12, 2022: Precious metals record dip on MCX | Check latest rates - December 12, 2022
- India gold seizures hit three-year high after import duty increase - December 12, 2022