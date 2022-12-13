Both gold and silver are trading on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 13, 2022: Precious metals record hike dip on MCX | Check latest rates - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data, Fed Rate Decision - December 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to witness profit booking ahead of US inflation data - December 13, 2022