Gold is trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) while silver rates have recorded a hike on Thursday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, February 15, 2024: Yellow metal records dip, silver trades higher on MCX| Check latest rates here - February 15, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers losing the battle around $2,000 - February 15, 2024
- Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip after softer economic data - February 15, 2024