While gold is trading on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, silver metal has recorded a new low. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 10, 2023: Yellow metal records hike, silver trades lower on MCX - January 10, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 10 January: Prices flat; traders await cues from US Fed, hope for less-hawkish stance - January 10, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices inch lower, drop half a dirham per gram in Dubai - January 10, 2023