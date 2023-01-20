Both gold and silver are trading on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 57,110; silver at Rs 72,100 per kilo - January 20, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 20, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - January 20, 2023
- Gold set for fifth straight weekly rise on Fed slowdown bets - January 20, 2023