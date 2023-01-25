Both gold and silver were trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 25, 2023: Precious metals trade lower on MCX | Check latest rates here - January 24, 2023
- Gold price at all-time high of Rs 106,300 a tola - January 24, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Upward move likely amid volatility, resistance around Rs 57,500 - January 24, 2023