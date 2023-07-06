Both gold and silver prices have recorded a downfall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Gold futures, maturing on August 4, 2023, stood at Rs 58,638 per 10 grams, after recording a marginal dip of Rs 18 or 0.03 percent.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, July 6, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - July 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside - July 6, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal flat in early futures trade - July 6, 2023