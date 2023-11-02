Both gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Gold futures, maturing on December 5, 2023, stood at Rs 60,859 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a marginal dip of Rs 74 or 0.12 per cent.
