Today, the price of gold is rising sharply, and the price of silver has also witnessed a significant increase. Gold has surpassed Rs 54,000 for a gram, and there are already indications that it could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver price update: Gold crosses Rs 54,000 mark, silver up by Rs 850 - December 5, 2022
- Gold retreats from 4-month high as worries about Friday’s U.S. jobs data limit gains - December 5, 2022
- Gold shines, price hits all-time high of Rs164,000 per tola - December 5, 2022